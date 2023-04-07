Disney+ has been home to some really great Star Wars series, and also some that came and went. Andor may fall under the second category, along with The Book of Boba Fett, but a second season feels inevitable. Thanks to this morning’s Star Wars Celebration panel, it looks like we have a rough estimate of when Andor Season 2 will arrive.

Andor executive producer Tony Gilroy, stars Diego Luna, and Andy Serkis (among others) came onto the stage to announce that Andor Season 2 should be arriving in August 2024.

“We started shooting in November,” said Gilroy. “We’re about halfway [done]. We’re gonna shoot through August. We’re on exact schedule. [We’ll] finish in August, spend another year on post [production]. I suppose we’ll come out the following August.”

While we don’t know exactly what will play out in a second season of Andor, Gilroy teased that it will lead directly into the plot of Rogue One, saying, “You know where we’re going. You saw that Death Star blow up. We make that happen.”

He would continue, “We’re gonna let you know how he got there and what it cost him.”

The first season of Andor was set five years before the events of Rogue One — the film that introduced us to Luna as Cassian Andor — and follows the formation of a Rebel Alliance to combat the Galactic Empire. The first season ran from September 21, 2022, until November 23, 2022. Andor currently holds a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. Thanks to Discussing Film, we have a first look at Diego Luna as the titular character in Season 2.

Andor Season 1 is streaming on Disney+ and Season 2 will be premiering in August 2024.