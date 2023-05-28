The Pittsburgh Pirates were one of the surprise teams of the early part of the baseball season. While there have been significant struggles over the last month, they are still in second place in the National League Central and just 0.5 games behind the first place Milwaukee Brewers. While most observers don’t expect the Pirates to remain in contention, veteran Andrew McCutchen has no desire to be traded to a team that could be a World Series title contender this year.

Instead, he wants to remain with the Pirates. He says he is enjoying his time in Pittsburgh and has no desire to leave.

“I’m not done. I’m not done,” McCutchen said. “Tom Brady said he would stop playing when he [stunk]. I don’t want to put it in the same context, but when my body tells me I’ve had enough, then I’ve had enough. My body is still saying, ‘Nah, you’re good. You’re fine.’ ”

McCutchen has been having a resurgent year for the Pirates, and he has been especially hot in recent games. He is hitting .265 along with an .807 OPS, and he recently had a 13-game on-base streak. While that came to an end earlier this week, the veteran was batting .340 during a 12-game stretch

The Pirates are on a West Coast trip and have currently split the first pair of games against the Seattle Mariners. After closing in Seattle Sunday, the Pirates face a suddenly hot San Francisco Giants team in the Bay Area.

Even if the Pirates struggle, Andrew McCutchen does not want to leave Pittsburgh.