Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen wants immediate change to a rule involving stolen bases. The former NL MVP proposes that there should be a rule implemented that prevents fielders from blocking the base during a steal attempt.

With the new MLB rules in place, one of them being bigger bases, stolen bases have skyrocketed. McCutchen sees potential injuries jumping up for his Pirates teammates and the like due to a dangerous defensive strategy.

“It’s inevitable that someone is going to get hurt,” McCutchen said. “The only thing we can do is slide cleats-first and possibly injure (the fielder) or injure both of us. If MLB is all about preventing injuries, like they do at the plate with the catcher, why isn’t there a rule that says, ‘If you’re receiving the ball on a steal attempt, you can’t block the base?’”

McCutchen also points out that as unfortunate as it might be, a massive injury to a star player may be the only way a change could be imposed. The MLB changed the aforementioned rule preventing catchers from blocking the plate after Buster Posey’s alarming injury in 2011.

“It seems like something really bad has to happen before a rule change that makes perfect sense can take place,” McCutchen said. “Why not do something now to protect the players and also maintain the integrity of the game? To me, it makes perfect sense to say, ‘You can’t block the base.’ That’s it. If the throw takes you there, OK, I get it. But you can’t intentionally camp out in the lane.”

Andrew McCutchen brings up some interesting points and similar changes have been argued and since added to the rules. The MLB seems willing to adjust the rules now more than ever. The league could be wise to listen to the Pirates outfielder.