Andy Roddick is an American former tennis player. Roddick is a legendary player that won over $20 million in tournament prizes, won one US Open, made three Wimbledon finals, and four Australian Open semifinals. He is most known for his intense rivalry with Swiss legend Roger Federer, who denied Roddick four more Grand Slam titles in his career. Despite his shortcomings outside of the one US Open title, Roddick is still one of the most successful tennis players of all time, even holding on to the number one spot on the ATP list. A large part of that success has been his fairly peaceful personal life. On that note, let’s look at Andy Roddick’s wife, Brooklyn Decker.

Andy Roddick’s wife: Brooklyn Decker

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker started dating in 2007 and tied the knot in 2009. Since then, they were able to build a family together, with their son Hank, born on September 30, 2015, and daughter Stevie, born on November 27th, 2017. Their marriage has largely been out of the public eye, but it is definitely interesting to see how they developed their relationship over time. They have a great story of how they met, but before the part of the couple meeting each other, it is worth looking over the life of Brooklyn Decker prior to meeting and later marrying Andy Roddick.

Brooklyn Decker was born in a small city outside of Dayton, Ohio. She spent much of her childhood relocating, from Kettering to Middleton, then leaving Ohio to go to Matthews, North Carolina. During her time in the suburb of Charlotte, she finished high school and was subsequently noticed by a talent agency. Her first notable work was for Mauri Simone, a brand that made prom dresses. Little did Brooklyn know that she would start a career that will span decades at this point.

Her work in modeling was exceptional, with the highlight being chosen as the 2010 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model. Before that, however, Brooklyn Decker was featured in the likes of FHM, Cosmopolitan, and Teen Vogue, while also appearing on the covers of GQ, Esquire, and Glamour, to name a few. During that time, she was one of the most popular young models, but she also went into the world of TV and movies. It all started with a few shows where Decker discussed NFL games of the week with Paul Zimmerman. She also discussed the 2010 NCAA tournament for Sports New York. Due to her interest in sports, which is obvious, it was somewhat logical that she would end up dating and marrying an athlete.

When it comes to other work, Brooklyn Decker started working more and more in TV series and movies after she and Roddick got married. Her most famous role is part of the main cast of Grace and Frankie, a now-seven-season show that ended last year on Netflix. In terms of movies, she was not that active and did not have huge roles. Unfortunately for the Ohio-born model, Decker’s work in movies was not really recognized, as she earned three Razzie Award nominations for her roles in Just Go With It, What to Expect When You’re Expecting, and Battleship. She did not end up getting the award, but it must have been discouraging.

As far as the relationship between Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker, it did not have a very romantic start. According to Decker herself, Roddick noticed her in a show she hosted for Sports Illustrated. Rather than approach her directly, Roddick actually got his attorney to contact Decker’s agent. Understandably, Decker was negatively surprised and told the Tennis Channel this about the story of how the couple met:

“I thought it was very shady as one would and I did not call him back for five months.”

However, as we can see now, the pair worked out in the end. The Roddick-Decker household, as per Decker’s account, has one person to say thanks to – her manager. She continues:

“I was living in New York at the time and my now-manager said to me, ‘You have no friends, all your friends are in North Carolina where you grew up and why don’t you call this guy, I hear he’s really nice.”

After that, Decker tried to do a bit of research before jumping into any kind of relationship. One event in Roddick’s life altered her outlook on the tennis star, and she said:

“I googled him and I watched his press conference from the ’07 Aussie Open and he was just like super dry and sarcastic. I thought, ‘Well, that’s pretty funny [and he] looks like a charmer,’ and so…I called him back, and then we were together ever since.”

It might have not been the ideal and the most romantic start, but it is certainly a story. This is all we know by now about Andy Roddick’s wife, Brooklyn Decker.