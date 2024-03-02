To celebrate her role in the Black Panther franchise, Angela Bassett reminisces about her cherished moments with the late Chadwick Boseman during the set.
In a heartfelt conversation with People Magazine, Bassett reflects on the experience of collaborating with Boseman. The actress called it a “full-circle” journey.
Their connection traces back to the year 2000 when Bassett delivered a commencement speech at Howard University. Chadwick Boseman was a student.
Recalling their reunion on the Black Panther set, Angela Bassett praises Chadwick Boseman's character and the unspoken understanding they shared. She fondly remembers their final scene together, embracing at Warrior Falls.
The T'Challa actor, who tragically passed away in 2020, was slated to reprise his role as King T'Challa in the Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. His untimely demise reshaped the narrative of the sequel, unfortunately. Therefore, transforming it into a tribute to his enduring legacy.
Meanwhile, Bassett's portrayal of Queen Ramonda in Wakanda Forever earned critical acclaim. It earned her a Golden Globe win and an Oscar nomination. The latter a first for an MCU actor.
The impact of Angela Bassett and Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther franchise set unprecedented heights. It grossed over $2 billion worldwide and leaving an indelible mark on popular culture.
Looking ahead, Bassett's star continues to rise, with rumors circulating about her potential involvement in the Star Wars universe. Alongside her upcoming role in the Netflix dark fantasy film, Damsel, co-starring Millie Bobby Brown.
As fans continue to honor Boseman's legacy, they can revisit the Black Panther saga on Disney+