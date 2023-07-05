Mike Trout is undoubtedly one of the most talented players of this generation. With his remarkable combination of power, speed, fielding prowess, and consistent hitting, Trout has often drawn comparisons to some of the all-time greats the game has offered. One that comes to mind is the legendary Ken Griffey Jr., but perhaps now for all the wrong reasons. Like Griffey, Trout finds himself in a familiar place once again this season: on the injured list.

Both players possess the rare distinction of being true five-tool players, capable of excelling in every aspect of the game. They are often revered as the best of their respective era's, for their remarkable displays on the field. However, as Trout's career continues to progress, a haunting parallel is beginning to exist between these two players—a string of injuries that has plagued their careers, leaving many to ponder what could have been.

Trout and Griffey are both injury prone

Looking at Trout's career first, he has experienced a series of significant injuries in the second half of his career. From tearing his left thumb ligament in 2017 to suffering right wrist inflammation in 2018, foot surgery in 2019, back issues in 2021 and 2022, and now a fractured hamate bone injury, Trout's injuries have kept him on the sidelines for prolonged periods.

In total, Trout has missed 155 games and counting while on the injured list. From 2012-2016, though, he never once was placed on the injured list and never missed more than three games after being called up from the minors.

Reflecting on Griffey's career, we see a similar tale of consistent injuries in relation to Trout. Whether it was a fractured wrist, torn labrum, dislocated patella or a broken hand he suffered during one winter while at home, “The Kid” never could seem to avoid the injury bug. In his 22 year career in 2,671 games played, Griffey missed a total of 553 games, with 12 visits to the then disabled list. Somehow, the left-handed slugger still amassed for 630 home runs, 2,781 hits, 10 gold gloves, seven silver sluggers, 13 All-Star appearances and an AL MVP.

In comparison, Griffey at the 13 year mark had missed 229 games, which is 74 more games than Trout currently has in the middle of his 13th season. Trout could easily make up for that, though, with his current stint on the injury list and 75 games left in the current season.

What also should be taken into account is the amount of games that both Trout and Griffey missed due to circumstances out of their control. Griffey had to suffer through the 1994 strike season that cost him 68 games. Trout, on the other hand, had to go through the pandemic shortened season in 2020 and a brief lockout headed into last season where a week worth of games were lost, in total accounting for about 108 games.

Is Trout's career another what if?

What if Griffey had evaded all those injuries? That answer will forever remain elusive, locked away in the realm of speculation and hypotheticals. The question is, will we be asking the same of Trout?

Trout's latest injury serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between extraordinary talent and vulnerability to injury with athletes. This has therefore left us to ponder the unanswered questions surrounding his career, just as we have done with Griffey.

What if all of Trout's injuries could have been fewer and less severe? What milestones is he going to miss because of them? And more importantly, what kind of impact has he alluded the Angels of in making the postseason previously and presently?

Like Griffey, Trout hasn't been there for his team when they've needed him the most as his setbacks have not only hampered his individual accomplishments but have also had a detrimental impact on postseason aspirations.

Trout's latest injury forces him onto the 10-day injured list, and arrives at a critical juncture for the Angels. With their last postseason appearance dating back to 2014, the team's hopes of ending the drought require Trout's contributions. While Shohei Ohtani continues to dazzle, the Angels cannot solely rely on his remarkable play to secure a spot in the 2023 playoffs. Trout's absence once again leaves a gaping void that isn't easily filled.

Griffey only played in 18 career postseason games in three separate seasons, which is 17 more games than Trout had in one season. Though both were never on the best of teams throughout their career, it still stands that if they could have been healthy, their teams would have perhaps won more games, making the playoffs.

A unwanted comparison to greatness

The parallels between Trout and Griffey, though eerily similar, is a bittersweet one to grasp. Both players possessed the ability to surpass any statistic imaginable. Yet, their careers will forever be tinged with the lingering shadow of injuries, leaving us to wonder about the uncharted territories their talent could have explored.

Mike Trout is arguably the new Ken Griffey Jr., not just in terms of his exceptional abilities but also in the unfortunate narrative of an injury-laden career. Both players will forever be hailed for their undeniable greatness, while simultaneously leaving us with enduring questions asking what could have been.