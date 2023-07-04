Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout suffered a freak injury on Monday night while fouling off a pitch. He grimaced in pain after a swing against the San Diego Padres, and it was obvious that he was hurt immediately.

The Angels updated the press shortly after, saying the wrist injury will require surgery and he will be out for an extended period. But Trout remains optimistic that he can make it back later this season, and confirmed his hopes to reporters per Sam Blum of The Athletic.

“Of course,” Trout said when asked if he would return this season.

While Trout was placed on the 10-day IL, it will certainly be much longer than that. He is reportedly expected to be out until at least August, if not longer. The injury could be a 6-8 week timeline, depending on the recovery after surgery.

The news came at a terrible time for the Angels, as they are fighting to stay above water in the AL West. They are three games back of the wild card, and have already been dealing with injuries across their roster.

It has been a very contentious summer already for the Angels, with constant rumors swirling about superstar pitcher Shohei Ohtani and his looming free agency. He is expected to garner the largest contract in MLB history, and it is uncertain whether the Angels will be able to convince him to stay.

Many experts believe that the Angels should consider trading Ohtani at the deadline if Trout is out for an extended period, as Los Angeles will most likely falter out of the playoff race without their star. They hold long odds of +2300 to win the division, as the Astros and Rangers should battle in a two-horse race.