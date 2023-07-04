The Los Angeles Angels traveled to face the San Diego Padres in a Southern California series. However, the first game of the series did not go as planned for the Angels. The Padres got the 10-3 win, but the more important matter was All-Star outfielder Mike Trout leaving the game early with an injury.

Now, Trout is headed for the IL with a fractured left hamate, per Robert Murray of FanSided.

‘Angels outfielder Mike Trout is going on the Injured List with a fractured left hamate.'

The recovery time is up in the air, but Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that Trout is likely out until August, so this is a significant blow for the Angels.

Trout was having a massive season, hitting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBI, so this is a big loss for the Angels, especially with plenty of rumors surrounding Shohei Ohtani and a potential trade.

The Angels had been trending up as of late and entered Tuesday with a 45-42 record, although they are still behind the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers in the American League West. With Trout headed to the IL and plenty of Ohtani trade rumors going on across the pipeline, this might signal the time for the franchise to deal Ohtani away for a ton of prospects in return, especially if their playoff hopes start to dwindle.

Nonetheless, Trout is expected to be out until at least August, and the Angels will try and sustain their above. 500 record until their All-Star outfielder returns to action.