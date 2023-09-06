The Los Angeles Angels are in disarray. Things have not been going well since they decided to not trade Shohei Ohtani during the MLB Trade Deadline. Their recent outings just seem to prove that a wildcard and postseason berth seems unlikely as they lost seven of their last ten games. Anthony Rendon may have also just made their situation worse as he angered Chris Rose.

A reported shin injury was the reason Anthony Rendon was placed on the Angels' 60-day injured list. The Los Angeles third baseman refused to go into further detail about his injuries when asked. During a session with the media, Rendon was still asked about his shin. He then replied, “No habla inglés today.” Anthony quickly rushed into the clubhouse and did not speak about his injury again.

This raised a lot of eyebrows in the MLB community. A notable figurehead who called the Angels third baseman out on the move was Chris Rose. He unveiled his true feelings on Rendon's act, via Chris Rose Sports.

“I have had enough of his act. The whole act is so tired. It was tired in Washington and it is tired now. Be a f**king professional. We hear it all the time from management and from managers, ‘ Hey, he is a professional baseball player.' This is not professional,” Rose said.

It is safe to say that Chris Rose, much like a lot of Angels fans, has not been pleased with Anthony Rendon's actions as of late. Is this going to affect team chemistry by a lot?