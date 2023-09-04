The Los Angeles Angels have been without third baseman Anthony Rendon for the majority of the 2023 season, and he declined giving an update on his lower leg injury that has kept him on the 60-day injured list for an extended period of time when asked on Monday.

“No habla ingles today,” Anthony Rendon said, via Sam Blum of The Athletic.

Rendon was asked for an update, responded with that comment, then put on a hoodie and left the clubhouse, according to Blum.

The Angels have had Rendon on the field for just 43 games this season, and he has hit .236 with a .361 on-base percentage and two home runs in those games, according to Fangraphs.

Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels ahead of the 2020 season. The first four seasons of his contract have not gone to plan at all. He has struggled with injuries in pretty much every year outside of the 2020 season, which was shortened by COVID-19. The most games he has played in since the COVID-19-shortened season was in 2021, when he played in just 58, according to Fangraphs.

Judging by Rendon's response to the question, it seems reasonable to assume that he will likely not play again this season.

It has been a rough year injury-wise for the Angels. Mike Trout once again has missed significant time. Shohei Ohtani now has a UCL injury, and we do not know how that will be treated just yet either.

Mike Trout is locked in long-term, but Shohei Ohtani is a free agent. Rendon has three seasons remaining on his contract with the Angels after 2023.