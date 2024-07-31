The Los Angeles Angels placed Anthony Rendon on the injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies due to back inflammation. Rendon experienced pain in his back that extended to his leg while swinging, but he doesn't anticipate a long absence.

Rendon returned to the Angels on July 8, but lasted less than a month before being sent back to the IL. Earlier this season, he was on the IL with a left hamstring strain and was moved to the 60-day IL on May 9. After missing over two months, Rendon is now set to miss even more time.

Anthony Rendon last appeared for the Angels in their 6-5 loss to the Oakland Athletics, where he recorded one double in five at-bats. Since his return, Rendon has been slashing .170/.237/.226, with nine hits, four runs, and three RBIs.

Another injury-laden season for Anthony Rendon

The 34-year old has played in just 33 games for the Angels this season. When available, he's struggled at the plate, posting a .227/.289/.273 slash line. He has recorded only six RBIs, no home runs, and an OPS+ of 59.

This is a striking contrast for a player who was once an elite hitter during his seven years with the Washington Nationals. In 2019, Rendon earned his first All-Star selection, won his first Silver Slugger award, and finished third in MVP voting.

After that season, the Angels signed Anthony Rendon to a seven-year, $245 million contract, making him one of the highest-paid players in MLB history. Although he had a strong start with the team in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, his career has been on a steady decline since then.

Anthony Rendon's injury history with the Los Angeles Angels

In 2021, Rendon missed 104 games due to three separate IL stints and ultimately needed season-ending hip surgery. In 2022, he had surgery on his right wrist, causing him to miss 115 games that season.

On July 4 of last year, Rendon injured his leg after fouling a ball off his shin. Team doctors initially diagnosed it as a bruised bone, but an outside consultation revealed a broken tibia. Ultimately, Rendon was sidelined for the rest of the season and missed 134 games.

This season, Rendon returned to third base but suffered a partial tear in his left hamstring on April 19, leading to his first IL stint. After returning to the team less than a month ago, he is now back on the IL with a lower back issue.

Rendon has struggled with health issues, which have significantly impacted his offensive performance. He has missed over 60% of the Angels' games and has never played more than 60 games in a season with the team.

Mike Trout and Rendon in the IL

The two-time Silver Slugger’s injury issues reflect a troubling pattern for the Angels, where their two highest-paid players have struggled to remain on the field.

Mike Trout, the Angels' 11-time All-Star, has been out since late April due to a torn meniscus. He was making strides in his recovery with a rehab assignment at Triple-A Salt Lake but suffered a setback and returned to Los Angeles. In addition to the meniscus injury, Trout has previously missed games because of a calf strain, back spasms, and a fractured hamate bone.

In his fifth year under a massive contract with the Angels, Rendon has recorded a .245/.349/.380 batting line and a 102 OPS+, which is about average for the league. He has delivered 117 RBIs and 22 home runs but has not surpassed 1,000 plate appearances with the team.

With Rendon sidelined, the Angels have called up Michael Stefanic. In his 10 games this season, Stefanic has recorded a .194/.286/.226 slash line, with six hits, one run, and four RBIs.