Los Angeles Angeles third baseman Anthony Rendon will not be returning any time soon. That much is clear after new information about his injury came to light.

Rendon has been out ever since sustaining an injury during their Fourth of July game against the San Diego Padres. In the fourth inning of the said contest, Rendon hit a foul ball that accidentally struck his left leg–just above the shin guard. He was eventually diagnosed with a bruised shin, though in reality the injury is more severe.

Angels head coach Phil Nevin confirmed on Saturday that Rendon's injury is more serious than initially thought, noting that there is “really significant bleeding inside the bone.” With that said, he's expected to be out for at least the next two weeks, according to Luca Evans of LA Times.

“Anthony Rendon got additional imaging done on his bone bruise. It was revealed the injury is more serious than initially diagnosed. Internal bleeding around the bone. It explains why he's been so sore after any ramp up. The expectation is he’ll be out a few more weeks at least,” Sam Blum of The Athletic added.

It's definitely not an encouraging news for the Angels at all. They could really use some help as they try to climb in the AL West, where they are eight games behind the Texas Rangers and three behind Houston Astros.

As for Anthony Rendon, his latest injury has to be deflating. He has already suffered a groin strain in early May and a wrist injury last June. Now, for the third straight month, he got another health setback that is set to cost him more time.

Hopefully, though, Rendon will be able to avoid more injuries when he comes back.