Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon is understandably not in the best of moods after suffering yet another injury during Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Rendon was taken out of the contest after getting hit in the leg by a foul ball. He would later be diagnosed with a bruised right shin.

“It's almost comical. It's just frustrating. I don't know what to do. I'm lost,” Anthony Rendon said after the Angels' 8-5 loss to San Diego (h/t Sam Blum of The Athletic). “When asked if he expects to go on the IL, Rendon said he'll know more tomorrow but “It's not looking good.”

It's just unfortunate for Anthony Rendon to suffer another injury, especially this close to the MLB All-Star break. He had missed several games earlier because of a wrist contusion that landed him on the 10-day injured list. He had only been activated off that list on July 1 and now it appears that there's a chance that he could make another trip to the IL.

Via Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com:

“Anthony Rendon was on crutches after the game. He was still in a lot of pain. Nevin said they'll discuss if he'll need go on the IL. But it seems like it would make sense with the All-Star breaking coming up.”

Apart from Rendon, the Halos also saw both superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout suffer injuries, with the latter already hitting the 10-day injured list.

If anything, Rendoin at least did not suffer a fracture, which would have made his outlook even worse.

Rendon is hitting .236/.361/.318 with two home runs and 22 RBIs.