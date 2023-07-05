The Los Angeles Angels just can't catch a break. After Mike Trout headed to the injured list on Tuesday, the LA franchise was dealt with another injury issue, this time to Anthony Rendon.

Rendon was forced to leave Tuesday's showdown with the San Diego Padres after he hit a foul ball that end up striking his leg during the fourth inning. Rendon immediate fell to the ground and writhed in pain following the accident.

Video replays of the moment showed the ball hitting Rendon's left leg, just above the shin guard. Rendon stayed on the ground for a short while before getting up and trying to shake it off. However, he was clearly in pain and even showed a significant limp, pushing the Angels to take him out of the game even while he's at-bat. Eduardo Escobar came in to replace the third baseman, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic.

Here's video of Anthony Rendon fouling the ball off his leg. He just left the game. pic.twitter.com/ctEngtB2od — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) July 4, 2023

The severity of Anthony Rendon's injury has yet to be revealed, though hopes are high that it's not serious enough to put him on the IL. After all, it hasn't been too long since Rendon returned from a couple of injuries that put him on the injured list. He returned in early June after dealing with a left groin strain, though he went back to the IL just a couple of weeks later due to a wrist injury.

In fact, Tuesday's game against the Padres was just his fifth outing since returning, so it really won't be ideal if he gets a serious health setback again.

Mike Trout also out for Angels

As mentioned, it has also been quite a messy Independence Day for the Angels after Mike Trout had to be placed on the injured list due to a wrist injury.

Trout is expected to be sidelined for weeks with a “fractured left hamate,” per Robert Murray of FanSided. Making matters worse, Trout will need surgery as a result.

Despite the major setback, Trout said that he's optimistic he'll be able to return this 2023 season.

Trout sustained the injury on Monday. He's on the 10-day injured list, though he'll surely be out for an extended period.