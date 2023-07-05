The Los Angeles Angels' biggest nightmare could become a real life possibility. Superstar Shohei Ohtani exited with a middle finger blister, per MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger, after giving up back-to-back home runs to San Diego Padres' Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth Tuesday night.

Earlier, it was announced that 10-time All-Star Mike Trout could be out for up to two months with a wrist fracture.

Yikes. It is still too early to determine how serious the situation with Ohtani is, but before he left the game with a trainer, the MVP favorite seemed to be pointing at the finger that was already giving him trouble. He cracked a fingernail in his last start against the Chicago White Sox and was pushed back a day for this pitching outing in Petco Park.

This injury scare comes in the midst of what many are calling the best single season in baseball history. Ohtani leads the MLB in WAR, home runs and total bases and came into the day with a 3.02 ERA (ballooned to 3.32 after giving up five runs in five innings). He was somehow ahead of Aaron Judge's record-breaking homer pace. With history on the line and LA three-and-a-half-games out of a wild card spot, the timing could not be worse.

And yet, simultaneously, the timing for a potential injury could also not be much better for the Angels. The All-Star break is around the corner. Extra rest and recovery is crucial. In fact, manager Phil Nevin should already be begging Shohei Ohtani to skip the festiveness in Seattle's T-Mobile Park next week. There is just too much on the line.

A miserable 24 hours in San Diego could jeopardize the rest of the season. That sounds like hyperbole in the moment, but fans are going to be wrestling with that troubling thought as they prepare for a fitful night of sleep.