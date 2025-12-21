The Houston Texans should be feeling good headed into Week 16. Houston is 9-5 and riding a six-game winning streak ahead of a winnable game against Las Vegas on Sunday. Unfortunately, they should be without one offensive starter for this week's game against the Raiders.

Texans running back Woody Marks is expected to be inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Marks has been battling an ankle injury and is officially questionable on the injury report. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was a limited participant on Friday.

If Marks does not play, that should mean plenty of work for veteran Nick Chubb.

Chubb is listed as questionable with a rib injury, but he is still expected to play. Unlike Marks, Chubb was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday and fully participated on Thursday and Friday.

Houston will miss Marks, who has been their most efficient back throughout the season.

Marks has 167 carries for 584 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season, with his role steadily increasing throughout the year. He also has 21 receptions for 204 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

In other Texans injury news, LB Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle/knee), WR Christian Kirk (illness), CB Derek Stingley Jr. (oblique), and LB Jake Hansen (chest) are all questionable for Week 16. But Kirk is expected to play, just like Chubb.

Hopefully the Texans can take care of business without Marks to get another huge win the AFC playoff race.

Texans vs. Raiders kicks off at 4:25PM ET on Sunday.