CC Sabathia’s hilarious reaction to Shohei Ohtani passing Ichiro on HR list

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani passed Ichiro Suzuki on the all-time home run list after hammering the 118th homer of his career on Tuesday. Ohtani is now second all-time in home runs for a Japanese-born player, trailing only Hideki Matsui. Matsui hit 175 home runs during his big league career. There were plenty of notable reactions to Ohtani’s Ichiro-passing moment. CC Sabathia shared a hilarious tweet in reference to Ohtani.

“The Sho with 6 scoreless innings, a home run, passing Ichiro, and a W!! Tungsten Arm O’Doyle would be proud”

For those who don’t get the reference, there was a tweet poking fun at the fact that Shohei Ohtani always seems to be breaking hundred year-old records a while back.

Although the tweet was funny, there is a lot of truth to it. Shohei Ohtani is consistently breaking records while Mike Trout continues to be great when healthy. But the Angels also continue to lose games. Their inability to build a contender around arguably the two greatest players of a generation is mind-boggling.

With that being said, Ohtani’s two-way ability is incredible to watch. CC Sabathia also shouted him out for throwing 6 scoreless innings. Passing an MLB legend like Ichiro on the home run list while tossing 6 dominant innings is nothing short of phenomenal.

Shohei Ohtani will be in the AL MVP conversation once again this season. The lone player standing in his way is Aaron Judge, who is breaking records of his own. Judge is doing things not seen since Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle for the New York Yankees. The MVP race between Ohtani and Judge will be entertaining to follow as the season winds down.