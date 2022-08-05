Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani has continued his domination of Major League Baseball.

Shohei Ohtani has recorded his fifth multi-homerun game of the season. This is tied for the second-most in the MLB. Ohtani only trails New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge who currently has nine on the season.

Shohei Ohtani is also tied for the second-most in a season in Angels history, and he is on pace to take over for the most in team history. The record is currently held by Troy Glaus who recorded six in 2000.

Shohei Ohtani has cemented himself as arguably the most prominent name in baseball. With his ability to make an impact on the game, he has quickly become a household name.

Ohtani has pitched 105 innings for the Los Angeles Angels this season. He has posted a record of 9-7 and has an ERA of 2.83. Ohtani has also allowed just 85 hits, 33 earned runs, and 12 home runs. He has also walked just 12 batters.

In terms of hitting, Shohei Ohtani is in the middle of a “down year”. But he has still been a threat at the plate. He has had 375 at-bats this season. He currently has 95 hits, 22 home runs, 62 RBI, and 11 stolen bases. His batting average is currently .253.

Ohtani’s ability to influence the game can’t be understated. The former MVP has been his own run support on multiple occasions throughout this season. The Angels chose to not trade Ohtani before the trade deadline.

There is still a chance that they could move him in the future. With how the team has struggled with both Ohtani and Mike Trout on the roster, they could opt to reset. But if they hope to have a chance, they would be wise to hold on to their superstars.