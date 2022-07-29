The Los Angeles Angels have a serious case for being the most reviled team in the MLB. Despite having TWO generational talents in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, the team still can’t sniff the playoffs. It’s led fans to blast Arte Moreno’s team for wasting the potential of these two potential Hall of Famers.

Just how bad it is? Well, an insane stat recently made the rounds on Twitter that proves just how much of a one-man show the Angels are. The stats show how many 10-strikeout games Angels pitchers had this season. Ohtani himself had nine such games. The rest of the rotation? Just one. (via ESPN Stats and Info)

10-K Games by Angels Pitchers, This Season: 9 — Shohei Ohtani

1 — All others pic.twitter.com/dgMISXj6id — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 29, 2022

With Mike Trout being sidelined for a good chunk of the season due to injury, Ohtani has often been the Angels’ best player of the season. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to get much help from his pitching staff AND his position players. Ohtani is often left to drag this team in whatever way he can as the cracks started to show.

The start of the season seemed to indicate a change for the Angels. They started off hot, capitalizing on a struggling Astros team to take control of the division. Unfortunately, the wheels came off the carriage in the middle of the year. Injuries to key players exposed their weak bench depth.

Now, the Angels are back in familiar yet uncomfortable territory: sitting miles behind a Wild Card spot. To make matters worse, Shohei Ohtani’s future in LA is now in jeopardy as well. This is the worst-case scenario for the team right now.