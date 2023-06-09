That sound you just heard was the cry of a ball that was mercilessly crushed by Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell in the second inning of Thursday night's game against the Chicago Cubs at home.

Making that home run even more impressive is the fact that it was the hardest-hit ball of the season for Los Angeles — and Adell did that in his very first at-bat of the 2023 MLB campaign. How about that?

Via Los Angeles Angels Senior Communications Manager, Matt Birch:

Jo Adell's 117.2 MPH home run is the hardest hit ball for the #Angels this season. He also joins Chad Wallach and Mickey Moniak as Angels to homer in their first plate appearance of the 2023 season (only team to have 3 players do so this year)

Adell was recently called up from the minors by the Angels, with Hunter Renfroe on paternity leave. Adell might soon find himself going back to the minors, but it's undeniable that he's left quite an impression right off the gate with that towering home run he hit off of Cubs starter Drew Smyly and one that went 451 feet deep.

Prior to his promotion, Adell was tearing it up this year in Triple-A, recording a .958 OBP to go along with 18 home runs over the course of 55 games.

The Angels entered Thursday's series finale against the Cubs on a three-game win streak. They have not recorded a series sweep since early May when they brought out the brooms against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.