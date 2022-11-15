Published November 15, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Tyler Anderson is staying in Los Angeles, but it won’t be with the Dodgers. The free agent starting pitcher, who had a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer on the table with the Dodgers, declined the offer and has instead signed a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Tyler Anderson’s three-year deal with the Angels is expected to be worth around $39 million. Anderson had a couple of major suitors other than the Dodgers, as Los Angeles and the Boston Red Sox had interest in the veteran left-hander.

Alas, it’s the Angels who win the Tyler Anderson sweepstakes- and the southpaw won’t have to move far. Anderson, 32, enjoyed a breakout season for the Dodgers in 2022, as he pitched to a 15-5 record with a 2.57 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native earned the first All-Star berth of his career thanks to the stellar season. Most importantly, he cashes in in MLB free agency.

Anderson cut down on the walks that had plagued him in his career, while also inducing soft contact better than he ever has. The combination was a career year- and a pitcher the Dodgers, who dealt with injuries to Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin, could depend upon.

That’s music to the Angels’ ears, as the staff needed another quality starter behind Shohei Ohtani after dealing Noah Syndergaard to the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline.

It’s a big move for the Angels, one that will force the Dodgers to look elsewhere for starters.