The Los Angeles Angels, prior to the MLB trade deadline, pulled off some moves to help bolster the team in preparation for a playoff push. To that end, the Angels, desperate to make the most out of what could be Shohei Ohtani's final few months with the team, traded for the likes of Lucas Giolito, CJ Cron, Randal Grichuk, Dominic Leone, and Reynaldo Lopez. However, instead of cementing themselves in a wild card playoff spot, they have fallen off the pace instead, as they will be entering their Friday night clash against the Tampa Bay Rays with a 60-62 record.

Nevertheless, with the Angels having decided to go for it, it's not the shrewdest move for them to punt on the season now. Thus, it's no surprise that they're still attempting to improve the roster however they can in the middle of August. And with that in mind, the team will be calling up one of the top prospects in their pipeline in an attempt to beat the odds and make the playoffs.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Angels are calling up 2023 draftee Nolan Schanuel, a first baseman who has impressed in his short stint with Double-A Rocket City thus far. This is an incredible rise from Schanuel, as not too long ago he was still batting for the Florida Atlantic Owls collegiate team.

There is considerable risk behind this move for the Angels. Schanuel does not have the longest track record of success, as he has tallied just 75 plate appearances in 21 games for the Rocket City Trash Pandas. But in those plate appearances, it's clear that the 21-year old first baseman's feel from the plate is almost unmatched for a hitter of his age. He's currently slashing .339/.480/.475 in Double-A, with a healthy 21.3 percent walk rare.

Nolan Schanuel turned heads with his incredible performance for the Owls this past season. During that stint, he put up a slash line of .447/.615/.868 with 71 walks and 14 strikeouts in 289 plate appearances, earning his keep as the most big-league ready hitter of his draft class. The Angels drafted him 11th overall this past draft, and the team clearly has high hopes for him. Let's see if Schanuel can match those expectations with the Angels deep into the pressure cooker.