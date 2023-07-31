Shohei Ohtani received a bit of help on Sunday night. The Los Angeles Angels acquired outfielder Randal Grichuk and first baseman CJ Cron in a trade with the Colorado Rockies. It marks the second major trade by the team since their decision not to trade Ohtani, who enters free agency this winter.

After the Angels confirmed the trade, fans flocked to Twitter to share their reactions to the move. Fans generally seemed pleased with the trade, with a lot of praise for Los Angeles general manager Perry Minasian.

COOK PERRY COOK pic.twitter.com/KMDAeirjop — Elevate Devan (@SparkzDesign) July 31, 2023

WE GOT OUR BOYS BACK BABY!!!

ANAHEIM IS YOUR WORLD SERIES CHAMPION!! — WalshyWorld🌎🔥 (@CRodEnthusiast) July 31, 2023

As some reactions allude to, this trade represents a reunion. The Angels drafted Grichuk with the 24th pick in the 2009 MLB Draft. Los Angeles selected future Hall of Famer Mike Trout one selection later. Grichuk was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in November 2013 in a deal that sent 2011 World Series MVP David Freese to Los Angeles.

In 2011, the Angeles selected Cron with the 17th overall pick in the MLB Draft. He made his big league debut with the Angels in May 2014 and played with the Halos until 2018. Los Angeles traded Cron to the Tampa Bay Rays for a player to be named later.

Grichuk maintained a .312 batting average with the Rockies prior to this trade. Furthermore, he has eight home runs, 27 RBI, and a 1.1 WAR. Cron, meanwhile, has swatted 11 home runs for Colorado. He has a .259 batting average and 32 RBI while posting a -0.1 WAR this season.

The Angels are pushing all their chips in this season with Ohtani's potential departure this winter looming large. Let's see what else the Angels have up their sleeve between now and the August 1 trade deadline.