Once again, the Los Angeles Angels have been a massive disappointment. Entering the 2023 season, many hoped for this team to find some modicum of success. With Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency, there was pressure for this team to, at the very least, make the playoffs. Unfortunately, despite this “pressure”, Los Angeles is miles away from a playoff spot.

How bad has this season been for Los Angeles? Well, after calling up prospect Kyren Paris, the Angels are set to play 60 different players. If this trend continues, they are set to break their franchise record for most players dressed for the season, per Sam Blum.

“There's a chance that the Angels break their club record set last year for players used in a season (66). They're at 60 now, and some new guys are on their way. This is not a good record to set. Good teams don't use tons of players. Silver lining is it'll be cool to see Paris.”

As Blum said, good teams don't use tons of players. There might be instances of the team calling up prospects, signing free agents, or trading to fill up certain gaps. However, 60 players is just way too much, and is usually a sign that a team is trying (and failing) to find a combination that works.

What's sad about the Angels' season is that before the MLB trade deadline, they had a very real shot of making it to the playoffs. They were a few games about .500 and were in striking distance for a Wild Card spot. However, after their many trades, Los Angeles went down in flames, losing their next few games to fall out of the playoff picture.