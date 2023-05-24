A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon is still on the injured list after sustaining a left groin strain, but he seems to be on track to return to action sooner than later after being seen on the field before Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox.

Anthony Rendon sighting. Looks like he’s coming out to do some agility stuff. No exact timetable for him but Nevin says it won’t be long. He’s eligible today. pic.twitter.com/tYpfXwR7gz — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) May 24, 2023

Anthony Rendon previously revealed that he started to feel tightness in his groin back in April while the Angels were in the middle of a series against the Milwaukee Brewers. That issue got worse during a game against the Cleveland Guardians on the road on May 13, two days before he got placed by the Angels on the injured list.

Anthony Rendon got encouraging MRI results on May 17, with manager Phil Nevin even noting that the team doesn’t think the infielder will be out “very long at all,” per MLB.com.

The 32-year-old Anthony Rendon is batting a solid .301 so far in the 2023 MLB regular season. In addition, Rendon has a home run and 20 RBI along with two stolen bases for the Angels,

With Rendon temporarily sidelined, the Angels have mostly covered his usual spot on the third of the batting order with Hunter Renfroe, who’s batted .333 with a walk and seven strikeouts over his last six games.

After the Angels put Anthony Rendon on the IL, the team decided to recall infielder r Livan Soto from Double-A Rocket City.

Rendon signed a seven-year deal with the Angels worth $245 million back in 2019 after playing his first seven seasons in the big leagues with the Washington Nationals.