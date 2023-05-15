Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has been placed on the 10-day IL with a left groin strain on Monday, according to ESPN. Rendon said he has been feeling groin discomfort since the team played a three-game series in Milwaukee against the Brewers from April 28 to April 30, according to Jeff Fletcher of SoCal News Group.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” Anthony Rendon said, via Fletcher. “I’m angry… I’ve been getting punched a lot lately. It sucks.”

The encouraging news for Rendon and Angels fans is that Rendon said he does not thing the injury is too bad, so hopefully he will be back when he is eligible to come off of the injured list.

Rendon has produced well to start this season, hitting .301 with a .415 on-base percentage. Unfortunately, his Angels career has been plagued by injuries since signing with the team ahead of the 2020 season. In 2021, Rendon played in 58 games, according to Fangraphs. In 2022, it got even worse as he played in just 47 games. So far this season, Rendon has played in 30 out of 41 games. The last time he played was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he got pulled during the game.

The Angels sit at 21-20, 4.5 games back of first place in the National League West. With the Houston Astros struggling to start this season, an opportunity presented itself for American League West teams. So far, the Texas Rangers have taken advantage by starting the season with a 25-15 record. The Angels are half of a game behind the Astros for second place. Due to the strength of the American League East, it is unlikely that they make the playoffs if they do not win the division.