For the first time in a while, it looks like the Los Angeles Angels may actually be a legit playoff contender in the American League West this season. With a 41-33 record, they are 4.5 games behind the Texas Rangers for first place in their division, but they currently hold the second wild card spot in the AL.

While things are going great for the team in general, the same cannot be said for Anthony Rendon. It's been another nightmare season for Rendon, who is hitting just .248 with one home run and 21 RBIs over 164 at-bats. And despite the Angels initially saying otherwise, Rendon is headed for a trip to the injured list with a left wrist contusion.

Via Angels PR:

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Today the Angels placed INF Anthony Rendon on the 10-day IL with a left wrist contusion.”

Ever since signing with the Angels after the 2019 season, Rendon's career has gone swirling down the drain. After finishing in the top 11 for MVP voting for four straight seasons with the Washington Nationals, Rendon has come nowhere close to reaching those heights with LA. He's only played in 195 games since 2020, and even when he's played, his numbers during that stretch have not been that good (.251 BA, 21 HR, 110 RBI, .760 OPS).

To this point in the season, Rendon has only played in 38 games for the Angels, and while this should be a quick trip to the injured list, that's never going to be a guarantee with him at this point. The Angels will be hoping Rendon can come back soon, but from the looks of it, they were probably hoping he wouldn't have to head to the injured list in the first place.