While the greatness of Los Angeles Angels' hybrid Shohei Ohtani is seemingly covered and appreciated to full effect, it is easy to take for granted his unprecedented impact on the game of baseball. Retired defensive end JJ Watt is doing his part to make sure that does not happen.

Watt quoted a tweet that illustrated just why the 28-year-old phenom is becoming the runaway favorite for 2023 American League MVP. It lists the many offensive and pitching categories Ohtani is leading the Angels in this season. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year then expressed what many feel when they look at the Japanese superstar's statistics.

“STILL don’t believe this is talked about enough… This is insane,” Watt tweeted. He must not be watching MLB Network very often.



STILL don’t believe this is talked about enough… This is insane. 🤯 https://t.co/tUz1l5bo49 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 19, 2023

In all seriousness, though, it is hard to excessively analyze Ohtani. A player recording a win on the mound in the same game he launched a home run is not supposed to be possible in this century. If Babe Ruth were around during this Social media age, the same hysteria would ensue (except much more so due to the Yankees legend's off-field personality). JJ Watt is being perfectly reasonable. A man carrying a franchise with a recent run of disappointment and futility deserves constant recognition.

After all, having such a supreme impact on a winning team (Angels are 41-33 and second in AL West) is the definition of an MVP. Perhaps more impressive than his .300 batting average, MLB-leading 24 homers, 3.29 ERA or 105 strikeouts, though, is the amazement he evokes from other great athletes.

Watt, in his Houston Texans' prime was considered one of the most dominant defensive players in NFL history. But his mouth drops to the floor just like anyone else when Shohei Ohtani is in action. A true living icon is among us.