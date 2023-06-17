The Los Angeles Angels pulled out a 5-3 victory on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Angels, but they were dealt a couple of health concerns as infielders Anthony Rendon and Gio Urshela both suffered injuries.

Well, it appears Urshela will head to the IL, while Rendon will not, as reported by Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. Urshela took a tumble in the first inning while trying to beat out a double play. The trainers tended to him for a few minutes and he eventually exited the next inning, with Jared Walsh taking his place at first base. Urshela just missed the last four games prior to that with back soreness and it's believed this is now a hip issue.

As for Rendon, he was hit by a pitch on the wrist and looked timid in his next two at-bats, actually bunting both times. But, clearly, the X-rays went alright because he's steering clear of the IL for the Angels. That being said, Rendon isn't in the starting lineup Friday, with Luis Rengifo playing third base instead.

Urshela is having a respectable year in Los Angeles, hitting .299 in 62 games with two homers and 24 RBI. Sure, the power numbers don't jump off the page, but the veteran is smacking a ton of singles.

As for Rendon, he's only played in 38 contests and hasn't exactly impressed, slashed .248 with one long ball. Honestly, the former Washington National has been a massive disappointment since coming over to the Angels considering how good he was in the NL, mostly due to injuries.

Nevertheless, the Angels are 39-32 at the moment and 8-2 in their last 10 games with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani leading the charge.