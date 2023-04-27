Rising star Chase Silseth is making waves as the Los Angeles Angels’ top pitching prospect. At 6 feet tall and 217 pounds, Silseth boasts a blazing fastball that reaches 99 mph. After an impressive Triple-A season with a 0.90 ERA in four starts, the Angels are eager to call him up.

Hailing from Arizona, Silseth’s performance has improved significantly during his time in pro ball. His fastball now consistently hits 95 mph, occasionally topping out at a jaw-dropping 98-99 mph. In 2022, Silseth’s 83-85 mph slider had a remarkable 42 percent bat-missing rate. Though he’s scaled back his curveball, the 80-81 mph pitch still makes an occasional appearance.

Silseth’s off-speed pitch, an upper-80’s splitter, garners attention as possibly his best. With its ability to evade bats and force ground-ball outs, this weapon adds to his arsenal. Known for his solid strike-throwing ability, Silseth’s command hasn’t been as sharp in the Majors compared to Double-A.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite concerns about his size, Silseth’s early success and powerful pitching repertoire ensure he’ll have the chance to prove he belongs in a rotation. With the Los Angeles Angels’ support, this talented pitcher is poised to make a lasting impact in the MLB.

Anticipation among Angels fans and fellow players continues to grow. His path to the top has been marked by perseverance, grit, and an unwavering focus on honing his pitching abilities. Silseth’s determination and passion for the game make him a promising addition to the Angels’ roster.

The Angels’ coaching staff has full faith in Silseth’s potential to thrive in high-pressure situations. By incorporating him into the team’s practice routines and encouraging collaboration with experienced players, Silseth will be well-equipped to fine-tune his craft and absorb valuable insights.