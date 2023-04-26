The Oakland Athletics square off with the Los Angeles Angels in the third game of a four game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Athletics-Angels prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Game on of this series was high scoring. The Athletics slugged their way to an 11-10 win in the game. Jesus Aguilar and Brent Rooker went back-to-back two seperate times in the game. Kevin Smith hit his first home run of the season as well. For the Angels, Brandon Drury homered twice in the game while Chad Wallach hit his second home run of the season.

Game two was a better game. The Angels score four runs in the first inning but were held quiet until the sixth. Taylor Ward singled home a run in that inning and the Angels won 5-3. Los Angeles had four different players with multi-hit games on the night. Griffin Canning struck out seven through five innings to earn the win. Shea Langeliers homered for the Athletics in the game.

Luis Medina will be making his major league debut in this game for the Athletics. Patrick Sandoval will start for the Angels.

Here are the Athletics-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Angels Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-102)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (-118)

Over: 9.5 (-104)

Under: 9.5 (-118)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Angels

TV: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports West

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 9:38 PM ET/6:38 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The Athletics are facing a left-handed pitcher in this game. They have not done many things well this season, but they do hit well off lefties. Oakland hits .266 off of lefties compared to just .212 against right-handed pitchers. Sandoval has given up 15 hits in 18 2/3 innings pitched. He has also walked 12 on the season. The Athletics will have a chance to generate some runs and win this game.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels are facing a rookie in Luis Medina in this game. He has three starts in the minor leagues this year, but has only thrown 9 1/3 innings. Medina has not gone deep into games and his pitch count is most likely not high enough to go deep into this game. The Athletics will need to use their bullpen in this game and that is not something they would want to do. The Angels can possibly face five or six innings of bullpen arms in this game and that is where the runs will be scored.

Despite the Athletics being able to hit left-handed pitching well, Patrick Sandoval should still have a good game. He has given up just one home run in his four starts this season and that came in the first start of the year. Sandoval has given up one earned run or less in three of his four starts. He started against Oakland already this year and threw five innings of two-hit baseball. Sandoval allowed one run and struck out two. He has had success already against the Athletics and he can do it again in this game.

Final Athletics-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Athletics are not a good team this season. They are going to have to use a lot of their bullpen arms in this game and that does not bode well for them. Expect the Angels to have a good game and cover this spread.

Final Athletics-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels -1.5 (-118), Under 9.5 (-118)