As it turned out, the high of their wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 and Week 10 was merely ephemeral. It simply did not last long, as Justin Fields and company absorbed a loss at the hands of Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in Foxborough in Week 11's edition of Thursday Night Football to the tune of a 27-14 score.

Fields had a short but blunt assessment of his performance against the Patriots following the game.

“Not good enough,” Fields said, per Zack Rosenblatt, even though he had a hand in all the points New York put up.

Fields, who has been under the microscope amid a tough Jets season, passed for 116 yards and a touchdown on 15-of-26 pass completions with zero turnovers. He also picked up 67 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries

The Jets sent a big message early on in the contest when Fields found the end zone on a five-yard rushing score to put New York on the board first in the opening quarter. But the Patriots' offense woke up, with New England rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson leading the charge.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes star running back scored two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter, as the Patriots ended the first half on top, 14-7. Henderson scored again in the third period on a six-yard toss from Maye, which was later answered by a John Metchie III touchdown.

The Patriots iced the game with two field goals in the fourth quarter, as the Jets struggled to finish drives. They punted in their first possession in the final period and turned the ball over in the next one. In their last drive, New York turned the ball over again on downs.

The 2-8 Jets will have another tough assignment away from home coming up next, as they are scheduled to face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore in Week 12.