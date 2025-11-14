New York Mets fans got to wrap up the end of the workweek with a lighter moment Thursday night at the annual MVP Awards, where superstar Juan Soto appeared as an NL MVP candidate thanks to his standout 2025 season, his first with the club. The moment quickly turned into one of the highlights of the evening, setting the tone for a fun exchange that spread across social media within minutes.

The MLB Network posted the moment on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account Thursday, sharing video of the New York slugger being asked who he believed was the best dressed at the ceremony. The question sparked a classic Soto response, delivered with a grin and complete conviction.

“I haven't seen many guys, I've just been seeing myself in the mirror so I will say [me].”

Who does Juan Soto think is best dressed at the All-MLB Awards Show? “I haven't seen many guys, I've just been seeing myself in the mirror so I will say [me].” 😂@SieraSantos | @MGMRewards pic.twitter.com/tEW6HVtXhO — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 14, 2025

The playful moment fit seamlessly with the tone of Soto’s first year in Queens. While the Mets endured a roller-coaster season marked by dramatic highs and a stunning late collapse, Soto remained a consistent bright spot. The club held the best record in MLB early in the summer before a sharp downturn pushed them out of postseason position entirely, turning a dominant start into one of the most surprising falls of the year. Even through that slide, the Mets 2025 season featured an All-MLB First Team selection for the outfielder, along with a sixth career Silver Slugger after another elite performance at the plate. His strong finish and expanded leadership role helped steady the club as the roster battled injuries and uneven pitching.

The 27-year-old phenom’s moment at the MLB Awards served as a reminder of the swagger that makes him one of the sport’s most magnetic personalities. It offered Mets fans some needed levity after a season of sharp swings and missed chances, and his blend of elite production and confidence remains a key source of optimism moving into 2026.