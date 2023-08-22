Nothing is guaranteed when it comes to Shohei Ohtani's future in MLB. The general belief is that Ohtani wants to win, something his current team hasn't done much of. In fact, Ohtani's only real competitive baseball since signing with the Los Angeles Angels came in the World Baseball Classic. With the Angels likely to miss the postseason yet again amid Ohtani's looming free agency, we may be watching the last of the two-way phenom in a Halos uniform. Angels star Mike Trout recently admitted to begin uncertain about Shohei Ohtani's future.

“There's a lot of questions,” Trout said, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. “The whole Shohei situation — I don't think anybody knows what he's feeling or what he's thinking. It's ultimately gonna come down to what he thinks and what he feels, and he's gonna do what's right for him and what he feels is right.

“I see him on a daily basis, obviously. He's coming in every day. He looks like he's enjoying it and feels comfortable. But I don't know. It's gonna be a tough go this winter. You never know what's gonna happen. There's gonna be a lot of teams out there wanting him. Who wouldn't?”

Shohei Ohtani's looming free agency

The Angels currently hold a 61-64 record, which places them in fourth place in the American League West. They are 11 games back in the AL West standings and nine games back of an AL Wild Card spot.

In other words, unless the reports of Shohei truly valuing winning are false, the superstar will probably leave in free agency. That said, there were people around the MLB world who expected Trout to leave before signing his massive extension with the Angels. Hope still may remain to an extent for the Halos.

Still, this is far from an ideal situation for an organization that decided to buy prior to the trade deadline and hasn't reached the playoffs since 2014. Mike Trout gave a bit of quality advice amid Shohei Ohtani's looming free agency, via Gonzalez as well.

“But you can't predict what's gonna happen in the future. You just gotta look at what's in front of you.”