The Los Angeles Angels haven't played their best brand of baseball since the MLB trade deadline. Despite choosing to keep Shohei Ohtani and add talent around him, the Angels are currently 59-60 and 11.5 games back in the AL West. Meanwhile, the team sits 6.5 games back of the final AL Wild Card spot. According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Ohtani's performance will remain crucial amid his looming free agency regardless of whether or not the Angels reach the postseason.

“I think that the manner in which Shohei ends the season, just individually speaking, will be closely scrutinized by the industry,” Morosi said, via MLB Network on Twitter. “He's made, since the start of July, two starts on five days rest, so that's the standard rest for Shohei, it's a six-man rotation when he's on the team… other teams, the industry, all of us will watch carefully how many starts does he make on five days?

“How does he look by the end of the season? What does all of this mean for free agency? So the Angels are certainly hoping they find a way to get back into this wild card race, but as we know, every day is precious and things have not been trending their way since the trade deadline.”

Shohei Ohtani's looming free agency

Shohei Ohtani is going to get paid a record-breaking amount of money in free agency. He's in the midst of an elite 2023 season and is on track to win the AL MVP award.

Ohtani's offensive output is much more certain, but his pitching plan is questionable. The Angels have primarily relied on a six-man rotation during his tenure with the ball club. Most teams utilize a five-man rotation though. The assumption is that any team that signs Ohtani would probably transition to a six-man rotation.

Morosi believes potential Shohei Ohtani free agency suitors will closely monitor how many days of rest he gets between starts. Keeping tabs on Ohtani's days of rest will allow teams to begin strategizing their roster construction plan for 2024 as they prepare to pursue Ohtani.

Ohtani's free agency is going to be the most discussed topic around the MLB world until he officially signs his next contract.