Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has been called as a witness in the upcoming civil trial concerning the wrongful death of former teammate Tyler Skaggs. Trout is scheduled to give his deposition on January 15, where he is expected to address the team culture and his relationship with Skaggs, a close friend. The trial, filed by the Skaggs family against the Angels, begins April 7, 2025, nearly six years after Skaggs’ death from a fentanyl overdose.

The Skaggs family alleges negligence on the part of the Angels, claiming the organization failed to address the illegal distribution of opioids within the team. Former Angels communications director Eric Kay, now serving a 22-year prison sentence, was convicted in 2022 for providing the drugs that led to Skaggs’ death. The lawsuit seeks $100 million in damages and accuses the Angels of fostering an environment where Kay’s actions went unchecked.

Trout’s testimony will likely focus on the broader culture within the Angels’ organization and whether there were warning signs about Kay’s behavior. According to the Austin American-Statesman, Trout’s involvement is significant given his longstanding presence with the team and close friendship with Skaggs. The deposition marks a rare legal appearance for one of MLB’s most prominent figures.

The trial has already seen contentious delays, with the Angels unsuccessfully attempting to push proceedings back by seven months. Judge H. Shaina Colover recently rejected further postponements, emphasizing that the trial must proceed as scheduled. The Skaggs family has accused the Angels of employing stalling tactics to avoid accountability, while the team maintains its innocence.

“The Angels Organization has stated from the beginning that prior to Tyler’s tragic death, no one in management was aware, or informed, of any employee providing opioids to any player, nor that Tyler was using opioids,” the Angels said in a statement.

Central to the case is the question of whether the Angels were aware of Kay’s actions. Testimony from Kay’s mother, Sandy, suggests that team executives, including former VP of communications Tim Mead, were informed of Kay’s dynamic with Skaggs. Mead has denied the claims, and the Angels have consistently stated that they had no prior knowledge.

Trout’s deposition could provide crucial insight into the inner workings of the team and his perspective on the tragic loss of a teammate. With the trial date set, Trout’s testimony will be one of many pivotal moments in this high-profile case.