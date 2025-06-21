The Los Angeles Angels were one of the worst teams in the MLB last season, but they are already playing much better this season than last year and currently have a 36-38 record. Manager Ron Washington has been a key reason in holding the Angels together this season and has been a steadying force since he was hired. However, they will miss him for a few games after the team announced he was dealing with a health concern and would be out for the foreseeable future.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian announced Washington's status before the team's upcoming three-game series against the Houston Astros, an AL West rival. Minasian and the Angels did not specify what symptoms Washington was experiencing, but he was at least able to address the team in the clubhouse before the team announced the news to the public.

At media availability, Minasian explained what was going on with Washington even more: “Wash has not felt great the last couple of days,” Minasian said. “We want to ensure he's 100% before he's back in the dugout and managing. How long it's going to take, I don't know. I don't expect it to be too long.

“We all know how important this is for all of us, but health is more important than anything, and I'm not letting him back in the dugout until I know he's 100% OK. I love the guy too much.”

Article Continues Below

Washington experienced health issues in their most recent series against the New York Yankees. The 73-year-old experienced shortness of breath and appeared fatigued toward the end of that series. Yankees doctors cleared him to fly home with the team Thursday night, and he underwent a series of medical tests on Friday.

Washington returned to being a general manager before the 2024 season with the Angels after most notably managing the Texas Rangers to back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011. The wheels came off in Washington's first season, with the Angels losing a franchise-record 99 games. However, he was adamant that things would turn around, and so far he's not wrong.

The Angels enter their series against the Houston Astros on Friday, 6 1/2 games behind for the lead in the AL West. Their improvement has been on full display, with them having a league-best .714 winning percentage in one-run games, which equates to a 15-6 record and a 5-0 record in extra innings.

The Angels will not move fast in Washington's recovery, and he will return when ready. It sounds like Minasian and the organization are optimistic that he will be back sooner rather than later, but he needs some time to recover.