Los Angeles Angels designated Mike Trout missed a month with a left knee bruise earlier this season. Since his return to Ron Washington's lineup, though, the 33-year-old has been as dominant as ever. While Trout said that he is not ready to get back into the outfield, his power at the plate has been more than enough. He hit a two-run home run off of Tomoyuki Sugano in the first inning of Saturday's game against the Baltimore Orioles to give his team a quick 2-0 lead.

Trout turned quick on a fastball from Sugano, crushing the pitch to left field. He got a bit lucky, but the foul pole at Camden Yards gave him his 11th home run of the season.

Trout caught the pole 😏 pic.twitter.com/PSeMW56VPq — MLB (@MLB) June 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Washington's star has had a major impact since coming back. So far in June, the former American League MVP is slashing .297/.386/.378, all of which are better after his home run. While his individual numbers are stellar, his team's performance is even more encouraging. Despite Friday's 2-0 loss to the Orioles, the Angels are 8-5 with Trout back in the order.

Article Continues Below

The Angels are 7-3 over their last ten games. That stretch has them in the middle of a three-team race for the second spot in the American League West. Los Angeles added Jorge Soler this offseason to help Trout compete for a playoff spot. More than two months into the season, the move has paid off. Washington and his star have Los Angeles playing just as well as perennial playoff teams like the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

Trout is notorious for suffering an injury that ends his season prematurely. The Angels hope that his bone bruise came earlier than his injuries normally do, though. If Trout can stay healthy, Los Angeles has everything they need to contend for a spot in the postseason. For a team that has not tasted the playoffs in more than a decade, getting there is a big deal.

This season is a unique one for Washington and the Angels. Earlier in his career, Trout was expected to carry Los Angeles' offense, especially without Shohei Ohtani alongside him. This year, contributions from players like Solar, Nolan Schanuel, and Zach Neto has given the team more balance. Trout's leadership could be all they need to put together a special season.

Trout's 11th home run might have been courtesy of the Orioles' ballpark. However, his swing against Sugano is proof that he is fully back and ready to help his team win.