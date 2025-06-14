The Los Angeles Dodgers made a quiet but meaningful move to bolster their pitching depth, reclaiming left-handed pitcher Garrett McDaniels after a recent Los Angeles Angels roster move. The 25-year-old was designated for assignment earlier this week and returned to the Dodger Blue under MLB Rule 5 Draft rules — a process that requires a team to offer back a Rule 5 selection if they can’t keep him on the active roster.

The Angels’ big move came on Friday when they promoted top infield prospect Christian Moore ahead of their series against the Orioles. Moore, 22, made his MLB debut by starting at second base and hitting ninth in the lineup. His promotion forced a roster crunch, leading to McDaniels being DFA’d. The former Tennessee slugger — who set a school record with 34 home runs last year — had been tearing up the minors with a .279 average, 5 homers, and a .796 OPS across Double-A and Triple-A.

According to a post from The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya on X, formerly known as Twitter, McDaniels was officially returned to the Dodgers on June 14 after clearing waivers.

“The Angels returned LHP Garrett McDaniels to the Dodgers. They’d selected him in the Rule 5 draft but he was DFA’d recently.”

McDaniels, who originally signed with the Dodgers in 2022, had a difficult time adjusting to MLB hitters in his short stint with the Angels. In 10.2 innings across 10 appearances, he posted a 5.91 ERA with 8 walks and 6 strikeouts. His 74.3% ground ball rate stands out, but his control issues limited his reliability out of the bullpen.

Despite the struggles, McDaniels remains an intriguing long-term arm. The Dodgers pitching depth has been tested this year, and while McDaniels won’t slot in immediately, his return gives the team a controllable left-hander who can be refined in the minors. With veterans like Clayton Kershaw healthy again and prospects like Justin Wrobleski emerging, McDaniels can now work without pressure — or eventually become part of a trade package as the deadline nears.

The Angels’ aggressive push with Moore cost them a Rule 5 project. The Dodgers were more than happy to scoop him back up.