As the Los Angeles Dodgers expect a pitching return from Shohei Ohtani shortly, there could be another avenue where they can get help in the rotation. With the Dodgers preparing ahead of the trade deadline next month, the one pitcher that is a unique storyline in the trade market is Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.

Despite a frustrating start to the season where Alcantara had an 8.47 ERA through 11 starts, the last two appearances have shown why the star was a Cy Young award winner in the past, posting a 1.50 ERA. Still recovering from Tommy John surgery, USA Today's Bob Nightengale would say that Los Angeles is one team that is “lurking” regarding making a potential deal down the line.

“Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara is starting to look like himself again after undergoing Tommy John surgery, with his fastball (97.6-mph) and command returning just in time to get traded. Alcantara, who’s yielding a 1.50 ERA in his last two starts compared to 8.47 in his first 11 starts, should be the No. 1 trade piece on the market,” Nightengale wrote. “The Dodgers, who have plenty of prospects, are one of the teams lurking.”

Could Dodgers get Sandy Alcantara if Marlins feel the value is down?

While there's no doubt a pitching return for Ohtani would help the Dodgers tremendously, acquiring Alcantara at the deadline would be another power move from the team. However, there have been reports saying that there could be an expectation that Miami won't want to trade Alcantara since the value has been down for most of the season, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic.

“Don’t expect the Marlins to trade Sandy Alcantara (7.14 ERA over 13 starts) while his value is down,” Bowden said. “Instead, they’re expected to keep him until he regains his Cy Young Award form, which might not happen until later this year and maybe even next.”

“They can always shop Alcantara,” Bowden continued. “Who is coming off Tommy John surgery, in the offseason, or the next trade deadline. (His contract includes a $21 million team option for 2027.) However, the Marlins will listen to inquiries on their corner outfielders this summer since teams like the Padres and Royals might overpay for Kyle Stowers or Jesús Sánchez.”

However, the last two starts by Alcantara could turn the narrative around, though the two matchups will be against the Colorado Rockies and the Pittsburgh Pirates. It remains to be seen if the Dodgers will pursue, but they sport a 42-29 record, which puts them first in the NL West as the current series against the San Francisco Giants concludes on Sunday night in a rubber match.