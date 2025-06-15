As the Los Angeles Dodgers expect a pitching return from Shohei Ohtani shortly, there could be another avenue where they can get help in the rotation. With the Dodgers preparing ahead of the trade deadline next month, the one pitcher that is a unique storyline in the trade market is Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.

Despite a frustrating start to the season where Alcantara had an 8.47 ERA through 11 starts, the last two appearances have shown why the star was a Cy Young award winner in the past, posting a 1.50 ERA. Still recovering from Tommy John surgery, USA Today's Bob Nightengale would say that Los Angeles is one team that is “lurking” regarding making a potential deal down the line.

“Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara is starting to look like himself again after undergoing Tommy John surgery, with his fastball (97.6-mph) and command returning just in time to get traded. Alcantara, who’s yielding a 1.50 ERA in his last two starts compared to 8.47 in his first 11 starts, should be the No. 1 trade piece on the market,” Nightengale wrote. “The Dodgers, who have plenty of prospects, are one of the teams lurking.”

Could Dodgers get Sandy Alcantara if Marlins feel the value is down?

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at loanDepot Park.
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More MLB News
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Kike Hernandez (8) pitches in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins to first player to wear approved pitcher hybrid helmet/cap in a game at Dodger Stadium.
John Smoltz absolutely destroys position players pitching in MLB gamesBenedetto Vitale ·
May 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
MLB rumors: Mariners linked to 2 Diamondbacks stars ahead of trade deadlineMike Gianakos ·
Arizona Diamondbacks first base Josh Naylor (22) hits a walk off grand slam home run against the Seattle Mariners in the eleventh inning at Chase Field.
MLB rumors: Giants labeled good fit for Diamondbacks starMalik Brown ·
Detailed view of a memorial patch for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs (45) on the jersey of designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Skaggs, 27, died at a hotel in Southlake, Texas, July 1, 2019, where he was found unresponsive prior to a game against the Texas Rangers.
15-year MLB vet alleged to be Tyler Skaggs drug source in bombshell revelationPreston Byers ·
Boston Red Sox first baseman Abraham Toro (29) retires Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) at first base during the first inning at Truist Park.
MLB rumors: Braves, Red Sox, Rangers set for unique trade deadline approachJackson Stone ·
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) forces out Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) at second base and throws to first to complete a double play on a ball hit by Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Citi Field.
MLB rumors: Mets, Phillies prepared for trade deadline showdownJoey Mistretta ·

While there's no doubt a pitching return for Ohtani would help the Dodgers tremendously, acquiring Alcantara at the deadline would be another power move from the team. However, there have been reports saying that there could be an expectation that Miami won't want to trade Alcantara since the value has been down for most of the season, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic.

“Don’t expect the Marlins to trade Sandy Alcantara (7.14 ERA over 13 starts) while his value is down,” Bowden said. “Instead, they’re expected to keep him until he regains his Cy Young Award form, which might not happen until later this year and maybe even next.”

“They can always shop Alcantara,” Bowden continued. “Who is coming off Tommy John surgery, in the offseason, or the next trade deadline. (His contract includes a $21 million team option for 2027.) However, the Marlins will listen to inquiries on their corner outfielders this summer since teams like the Padres and Royals might overpay for Kyle Stowers or Jesús Sánchez.”

However, the last two starts by Alcantara could turn the narrative around, though the two matchups will be against the Colorado Rockies and the Pittsburgh Pirates. It remains to be seen if the Dodgers will pursue, but they sport a 42-29 record, which puts them first in the NL West as the current series against the San Francisco Giants concludes on Sunday night in a rubber match.