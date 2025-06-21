Tensions flared dramatically on Friday night when the Houston Astros faced off against their divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Angels. In an already tense Astros vs. Angels matchup, pitcher Hunter Brown drilled shortstop Zach Neto with a 94.8 mph sinker, leading to a dramatic benches clearing incident.

With a runner on second and one out in the third inning, Brown’s inside pitch hit Neto squarely on the wrist. Neto immediately expressed his displeasure, clearly mouthing the words, “That’s twice,” referring to a previous incident last season. This triggered a heated exchange, prompting both teams to spill onto the field in a confrontation, although thankfully no punches were thrown or ejections handed out.

Rob Friedman, known widely as “Pitching Ninja,” shared the intense moment on X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighting the emotional reaction and escalating tensions between both teams.

Benches clear in the Astros/Angels game.

MLB reporter Jacob Jurvis quoted Brown after the game on the platform, capturing the pitcher's blunt perspective on the incident.

“Honestly, he almost swung. So I don’t know what he’s talking about. Guy stands right on top of the plate, doesn’t like when he gets hit, that’s his problem.”

Brown’s pointed comments underscore a broader discussion surrounding batters' positioning near the plate. Indeed, Neto’s stance has led to him frequent being hit-by-pitches, ranking him among MLB’s leaders in that dubious category since his debut in 2023. The ongoing debate on player safety versus aggressive hitting tactics adds complexity to such confrontations.

Despite the drama, the game maintained a high level of competitive intensity. Neto reached base after the incident but couldn't cross home plate. Ultimately, the Astros clinched a 3-2 victory in extra innings, handing the Angels their first overtime loss this season. Brown delivered another standout performance, allowing just one run over five innings and improving his impressive ERA to an AL-leading 1.88 across 15 starts.

This heated benches clearing incidence adds another chapter to the already intense divisional rivalry between these two clubs. Such clashes not only highlight the fierce competitive nature in the league but also emphasize the ongoing concerns around player positioning and pitch control.

The Astros, now sitting comfortably at 44-32, maintain strong postseason ambitions, while the Angels slip further behind, now at 36-39. This incident may only heighten future Astros vs. Angels encounters, adding emotional fuel to an already spirited rivalry in the American League West.