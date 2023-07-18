Shohei Ohtani continues to show the MLB world that he is the generational talent many expected him to be. As rumors continue to swirl surrounding a trade and his future with the Los Angeles Angels, his manager Phil Nevin says Ohtani is doing everything he can to win with the Angels, reports ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

“Everything he [Shohei Ohtani] does is calculated to be the best player in the world, for the purpose of winning. Everything else that comes along with that is great, but he wants to win, in the worst way. This has been frustrating for him in these last two weeks, as it's been for everybody…But you can see it on him. He wants to win. He wants to win here.”

Phil Nevin does not mince any words when claiming that the number one thing on the mind of Shohei Ohtani is helping the Angels win ball games. Nevin emphasizes that all of the trade rumors have been hard on Shohei Ohtani and the rest of the team, but they are doing what they can to remain focused.

It has to be strange to be playing for the Angels right now given all of the focus on whether or not Ohtani will still be on the team past the trade deadline. While everyone on the roster is trying to make a playoff push, no one can be sure that the front office has any intention of competing with the current squad. Amid all of the trade rumors, Nevin can only manage Shohei Ohtani and company to do the best they can on the field night in and night out.