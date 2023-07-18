The Los Angeles Angels are at a major crossroads right now on the Shohei Ohtani front. They have been unable to agree on an extension with their star pitcher, who as it stands, will be a free agent next summer. Unsurprisingly, the Angels are now looking at the prospect of cashing in on the 29-year-old now as opposed to losing him for nothing next year.

One team that has been linked to a blockbuster trade for Ohtahni is the Los Angeles Dodgers. Well, MLB insider Jon Heyman has poured some ice-cold water on that prospect with his recent update:

“Would [the Angels] trade him to the Dodgers? No,” Heyman said. “I spoke with somebody with the Dodgers, they realized he's not getting traded to the Dodgers. Even if you think he can sign long-term with the Dodgers, Arte Moreno is not gonna do that. He may ultimately trade him — some chance, as I said, 25% — (but I) do not see him being traded to the Dodgers.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

.@JonHeyman says he would put it around a 25% chance that Shohei Ohtani gets traded before the deadline 😳 pic.twitter.com/3Ohbir9sVU — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) July 17, 2023

As Heyman said, there's still a good chance that Shohei Ohtani ends up switching sides before the trade deadline. However, the league insider has made it abundantly clear that that team will not be the Dodgers. it sounds like the Dodgers did their due diligence on the Japanese national, but they quickly realized that the Angels just aren't too interested in sending their star pitcher to their cross-town rivals.

We are still two weeks away from the trade deadline and you can be sure that Shohei Ohtani will be dominating headlines for the foreseeable future.