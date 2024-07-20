The Los Angeles Angels lost 13-3 to the last-place Oakland Athletics on Friday, but the score may not have been the worst part of the game for the struggling Halos. Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning, who was knocked around early, left with what he later described as elbow discomfort.

He elaborated on how his elbow was feeling with MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger after the game.

“My slider was just bugging my elbow a little bit, so just give it a rest for the night and see how I feel tomorrow,” Canning said. “Not too much [concern]. Sometimes you just have to be smart and come out of the game.”

Canning exited in the fourth inning after giving up a three-run home run to A's infielder Max Schuemann. After Schermann's home run, Canning was seen shaking his elbow before being visited on the mound by manager Ron Washington and a member of the Angels training staff. Canning ended the night having given up six earned runs, six hits, and two walks while striking out three batters through 3 1/3 innings.

“It just wasn’t a good night,” Washington said. “They banged us around the yard. We just couldn’t stop them.”

Griffin Canning continues to struggle, now dealing with elbow injury

Canning has struggled all season, and last night's outing and subsequent elbow injury are just the latest instance of things not going his way. Through 20 starts, Canning has a 5.20 ERA, leads the league in losses with 10 and earned runs allowed with 61, and has given up 19 home runs, tied for the third most in the majors.

Based on Canning's comments after the game, it does not appear that he will miss any extended time with his new elbow injury and should be able to avoid a trip to the injured list. He is currently projected to start on Wednesday against the Mariners in Seattle.

The Angels have dealt with injuries all season and once again are having a disappointing season. Most notably, former MVP and superstar outfielder Mike Trout has been sidelined with a knee injury since the end of April. Washington did provide an update on Friday though, saying that Trout would soon face live pitching at the Angels' complex in Arizona before beginning a rehab assignment in Triple-A.

With a 41-56 record and sitting 10 games out of first place in the AL West and 12.5 games out of the third AL Wild Card spot, the Angels have no hope for postseason play. Elbow injuries can be finicky, the Angels absolutely should not rush Canning back and should make sure he is 100% before he takes the mound again.