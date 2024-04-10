The Los Angeles Angels' manager Ron Washington has long been known as someone who is not afraid to speak his mind, and that quality was on full display Wednesday as he took aim at a MLB umpire following his team's loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Washington's team lost by a final score of 4-2, dropping their record to 6-6 on the year.
Prior to the game, the Angels' Mike Trout paid tribute to one of sports' newest icons. Nolan Schanuel's on-base streak was ended after a MLB scoring change.
Washington's comments on umpire Doug Edding were hilarious to say the least, as he did his best to understand what happened to his team late in the game.
Washington Calls Out Umpire
The Angels went quietly in the ninth inning as Rays closer Pete Fairbanks struck out the side.
Washington felt that the home plate umpire was calling the game like he wanted to leave the stadium according to comments shared by reporter Sam Blum on X.
Ron Washington not happy with home plate umpire Doug Eddings:
“I do think in that ninth inning he must have had a flight that he was missing. That’s exactly the way he called the game. He called the game like he had somewhere to go.”
— Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) April 10, 2024
The Angels got two hits each from former American League MVP Mike Trout, Jo Adell and Matt Thaiss during the game, their second loss in a row and fourth in six nights. Los Angeles gave up a home run to Jose Caballero in the first inning. The Rays added two runs on a wild pitch during the same stanza.
Pitcher Zack Littell gave up just one run despite surrendering six hits and three walks while pitching the fifth inning for Tampa Bay. The Rays have now won four of five after the losing the first game of their trip at Colorado last week.
Zach Neto had an RBI single for the Angels, who closed out their latest homestand with a 2-4 record.
Red Sox Next For Washington's Team
Washington's Angels are scheduled to face the Boston Red Sox in a three-game set at Fenway Park starting at 7:10 p.m. ET on Friday.
Reid Detmers is expected to take the mound for the Angels on Friday followed by Griffin Canning and Tyler Anderson. The Angels also lost right-handed pitcher Chase Silseth to the disabled list on Monday as he was diagnosed with right elbow inflammation.