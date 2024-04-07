Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel reached base safely in 36 consecutive games to begin his MLB career, a feat he started last season and continued into this one. Then, all of a sudden, he didn’t. His streak was changed retroactively by MLB after further review of one of his hits.
The incident in question happened on March 30 when the Angels faced the Baltimore Orioles. Prior to his plate appearance in the ninth inning, Schanuel had recorded a groundout, a flyout and two strikeouts. On an 0-1 count, he slapped a sharp ground ball to Baltimore first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, who dove for the ball and attempted a throw from his knees to pitcher Mike Baumann. It was too low and Schanuel was safe. A run from third base scored but LA, still facing a massive deficit, went on to lose.
A week after Schanuel salvaged his streak, it was announced that the hit was recognized as a fielding error, which doesn’t count toward on-base streaks. The team had appealed the ruling to the league office but could not get it changed back, according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.
🚨CHANGE 15🚨
T9 the single for Nolan Schanuel has been changed to a dropped-catch error charged charged to Mike Baumann with an assist for Ryan Mountcastle.
Change 2 for BAL#RepTheHalo #Birdland pic.twitter.com/OGepUeIMZd
— MLB Scoring Changes (@ScoringChanges) April 6, 2024
Since that game, Schanuel has tallied at least one hit or walk in each game. 1984 Alvin Davis (47) and 1918 Truck Hannah (38) are the only players in AL/NL history with longer streaks. The Angels' budding slugger got his chance to challenge for those feats taken away from him.
Nolan Schanuel's record gets retroactively ended by MLB
Look, is the play in question actually an error? Yeah, it technically is because that’s a bad throw by Mountcastle. But what reason is there to change the call now? The game was already out of reach and occurred in a series that's well behind each team now. All it did was take away Schanuel's feat — and if it had benefited from just one bad call, what’s the big deal?
What is extra frustrating about this situation is that the MLB can apparently go back after some time and change how a game is scored. Bad calls have ruined great moments but now the league wants to correct a bad call that allowed a great streak to continue. Maybe the league can use its powers for good and award Armando Galarraga a perfect game that was made unofficial by an absolutely bogus call?
Angels play-by-play commentator Wayne Randazzo ripped MLB on the air for its handling of Schanuel's record and a flurry of other issues the league has failed to stop, including the problematic new uniforms and the whole ordeal with the Oakland A's. While this streak ending is perhaps not as big as those issues and others, it's just pointless and ruins the fun of Schanuel's impressive start to his career.
Aside from Anthony Rendon continually expressing severe hatred for the sport he plays and starting the season with a pair of drubbings at the hands of the Orioles, this season hasn’t been awful for the Angels so far. They have a 5-3 record; Mike Trout, Logan O'Hoppe, Taylor Ward and Miguel Sano are raking; and Reid Detmers has gotten off to a solid start, allowing only two runs in 11.0 total innings so far.
Schanuel's stats on the season so far are not that great as he struggles to tally hits. Despite a batting average of just .091, he has a solid on-base percentage of .344 thanks to his eight walks, which are tied for the second-most in MLB.