Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani had a rough outing on Sunday prior to getting removed early against the Detroit Tigers. Ohtani lasted just four innings against the Tigers before being removed from the game. The Angels announced after his exit that the two-way star was dealing with a stomach virus, which was the cause for his early exit. Ohtani had already thrown 85 pitches by the time he was removed from the game, and it was a rough outing for the 28-year-old.

Ohtani was not his usual self on the mound on Sunday. He struck out just two Tigers batters across his four innings of work and surrendered five hits and three runs, including a leadoff homer from Riley Greene which was the longest bomb Ohtani has allowed in his MLB career.

The Angels, despite rostering the two single best players in all of MLB, are an absolute laughing stock right now, so much so that it appears Ohtani got sick to his stomach over the thought of having to go back out on the mound without a wink of run support. Of course, he’s in the rare position of being able to provide himself with some run support, but that’s far easier said than done.

Shohei Ohtani has been sensational on both sides of the ball this season, yet despite all he provides to the Angels, they continue to underperform. Finding himself down 4-0 against the lowly Tigers may have been too unbearable for Ohtani, who exited early from the game as a result of the apparent stomach virus.