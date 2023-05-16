A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is a walking, pitching, hitting record-generator. In one of his latest amazing achievements on the baseball field, Ohtani barged into an extremely exclusive pitching club during Monday night’s start versus the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Shohei Ohtani is the 4th pitcher in MLB history with 500 K in his first 400 IP as a starter. He joins Corbin Burnes, Dylan Cease and José Fernández. Ohtani has 509 K, the 2nd most of the group (Burnes – 539).”

Shohei Ohtani began the day with already 507 career strikeouts as a pitcher over the course of just 395.2 total innings. He pitched for seven full innings against the Orioles and while he allowed five earned runs on four hits, he did manage to rack up five strikeouts. He also did damage with his bat before finishing his night on the mound, as he hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning that put the Angeles ahead, 7-4.

With his brilliance on the mound and at the plate, Shohei Ohtani has consistently produced feats rarely seen in the majors. He is truly a gift that keeps on giving for the Angels, who are trying to keep up in the race in the American League West division. The Halos entered Monday’s game versus the Orioles with a 21-20 record, good for third in the division and just 4.5 games behind the leading Texas Rangers.

Shohei Ohtani has a 3.23 ERA and 0.91 WHIP across 53 total innings and nine starts so far in the 2023 MLB regular season.