Another day, another Shohei Ohtani highlight that’s gone viral. The Los Angeles Angels do-it-all superstar left everyone picking up their jaws from the floor once again after he smashed a massive home run Monday night at Camden Yards — one that went 456 feet deep.

Twitter immediately lit up with reactions to that Shohei Ohtani home run that also scored three runs for the Angels and gave his team a 7-4 lead in the fourth inning.

Shohei Ohtani, King of the Pitchers who Rake Club 👑 pic.twitter.com/jY0YKzsGIM — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 15, 2023

Holy shit Ohtani just hit one off the Boog's BBQ sign. 456 feet. That was nuts. pic.twitter.com/IqaOrTxFo6 — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) May 15, 2023

When Shohei Ohtani let up a home run to Adam Frazier, the Orioles announcer asked “Shohei who?” Shohei Ohtani just showed him who. FOUR. FIFTY. SIX. ABSOLUTE NUKE! pic.twitter.com/FeiQRHibK8 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 15, 2023

Look where this Shohei Ohtani 456-footer ends up! 😮 pic.twitter.com/5fMV7jhki4 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) May 15, 2023

That Shohei Ohtani blast off of Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez had an exit velocity of 114.6 and a launch angle of 27 degrees. Speaking of which, Ohtani entered this Orioles game in the 86th percentile of the majors in terms of average exit velocity and 81st in hard hit percentage. When it comes to raw power and ability to make contact with the ball, there are not a lot of people out there better than Shohei Ohtani, who now has nine home runs in the 2023 MLB regular season — as of that homer off of Rodriguez. He hit that ball so far it would have been a homer in any other park today in the majors.

And by the way, he also started this series-opener against Baltimore, during which he’s reached a territory only three other players in the history of Major League Baseball have ever been to before.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Shohei Ohtani is the 4th pitcher in MLB history with 500 K in his first 400 IP as a starter.He joins Corbin Burnes, Dylan Cease and José Fernández. Ohtani has 509 K, the 2nd most of the group (Burnes – 539).”