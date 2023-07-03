It is still incredible to think that Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout both play on the same team. The Los Angeles Angels are more than just lucky to have those two all-time greats. On Sunday, Ohtani and Trout put on another show at the plate for the Halos, as each blasted a home run to help Los Angeles score a 5-2 victory at home that also prevented a sweep at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The tandem of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout is the gift that keeps on giving for the Angels, who also improved to 45-41 after the win and ended a four-game losing skid. A lot of times, it takes great effort from Ohtani and Trout for the Angeles to get a victory, and fortunately for the team, both stars delivered against the Diamondbacks.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“This is the 8th time this season that Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout have homered in the same game That's the most of any duo in MLB. The Angels are 7-1 in those games.”

Trout put the Angels on the board first with a solo home run in the opening inning. Shohei Ohtani, on the other hand, bookmarked the game's scoring with his own version of a solo shot in the eighth inning to extend the Halos' lead to three runs.

So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Ohtani is slashing .306/.390/.670 with 31 home runs and 68 RBIs, while Trout is carrying .260/.365/.493 with 18 home runs and 43 RBIs.

Up next for the Angels is a three-game series at Petco Park against the San Diego Padres that starts this Monday night.